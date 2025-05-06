'It's a love letter to Buffalo': Flight 716 showcases Buffalo from above for Travel & Tourism Week

On Tuesday, a new aerial film, "Flight 716: Buffalo Architecture from Above," was released in celebration of National Travel and Tourism Week, created by Visit Buffalo Niagara.

The short film uses cutting-edge drone technology to showcase the city’s iconic architecture from a perspective rarely seen high above the skyline.

For some, Buffalo is a place to come home to. For others, like Liz Wilder, it’s a place to begin anew.

Wilder moved from the Bronx nearly three months ago to pursue her music career and said the change of pace has been refreshing.

“Although it’s a different pace compared to a bigger city,” Wilder said, “It’s been great so far, It’s not like the city where it is loud and populated. It’s a place where you can come and be calm."

"You never feel any place where it’s like Buffalo, where everyone is willing to help." Joshua McMann said, emphasizing that the city has plenty to offer both residents and visitors alike.

"The fact that we have a lot of team spirit," McMann said. "It seems like our waterfront is underrated and people don’t realize that we have the lake and Niagara River. It’s awesome to go kayaking and paddle boarding down there."

The short film offers viewers a breathtaking look at the city’s architectural gems.

"We just feel like this is a great love letter, if you will, to our community for our overall architectural treasures," said Patrick Kaler, President and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara.

Kaler said the film has been nearly two years in the making and utilizes state-of-the-art drone technology to showcase Buffalo’s architecture from new angles.

"We’ve always produced great architecture videos," Kaler said. "But this gives us a whole new perspective to showcase Buffalo’s architecture."

Apart from celebrating the city's beauty, Kaler said the film is also intended to attract new visitors from across the country.

"We’re targeting markets like Boston, Washington D.C., Chicago, and Philadelphia," Kaler said. "Hopefully, this will inspire them to make those trips to Buffalo."

McMann said he believes Flight 716 is the perfect way to highlight what makes the Queen City stand out.

"The detail in the architecture, you might only be able to see it with a drone," he said. "Especially when you get up to City Hall and the Statler Tower. It has to be amazing up close."

If you're looking to help spread the word about Flight 716, Visit Buffalo Niagara encourages residents and fans to share the video on social media platforms and help showcase Buffalo to the world.