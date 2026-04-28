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'It's a huge spike': As the Buffalo Sabres take the ice, local businesses gear up for the rush

The Buffalo Sabres are gearing up to take the ice for Game 5 on Tuesday. And for Sports City Pizza Pub on Buffalo's West Side, nights like these are huge for business.
'It's a huge spike': As the Buffalo Sabres take the ice, local businesses gear up for the rush
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BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres are gearing up to take the ice for Game 5 on Tuesday. And for Sports City Pizza Pub on Buffalo's West Side, nights like these are huge for business.

"It's a huge spike!" Owner Michael Rizzo said. "We have staff that keeps an eye on what's going on, and make sure people are just having a good time and not getting out of hand."

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The pub is fully staffed and ready for a playoff push, with extra bartenders and servers scheduled.

"With the Sabres, it's a little bit different because with the Bills they will play once a week, where the Sabres will play almost every 48 hours," Rizzo said.

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For Rizzo, the impact goes beyond business.

"It's huge, it brings a bunch of people together who are probably not familiar with each other, and at the end of the night they're laughing, hugging and celebrating the victory or sports in general," he said.

WATCH: 'It's a huge spike': As the Buffalo Sabres take the ice, local businesses gear up for the rush

'It's a huge spike': As the Buffalo Sabres take the ice, local businesses gear up for the rush

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