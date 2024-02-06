'It's a great opportunity to grow the game': Seneca One Tower opens new pickleball court

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Pickleball has made its way to Downtown Buffalo at the Seneca One Tower. Available to all ages, the new pickleball court is open to the public. For the court's first two weeks open, all play is free!

"Seneca One, we're all about inclusivity and bringing people together," Pickleball Pickleball Manager Adam Leberer said. "We thought pickleball would be a great way to do that. We want recreational players, competitive players, we want everyone to come and enjoy the court".

With Seneca One's resurgence as an active building, the pickleball court is apart of a plan to bring more of a community connection to the Tower. The plan includes hosting special events surrounded around the pickleball court. Those events will be announced in the near future.

For adults, there is also a fun twist for you and friends to enjoy while playing pickleball. From 4PM-8PM during its operating hours on Tuesday-Friday, the lobby bar at Seneca One will be serving happy hour drinks.

The court is open play (first come, first serve) until 1PM. From 1PM-8PM, you must reserve a spot on the court. You can stay updated with the court's launch on their Facebook and Instagram.

