'It's a good time': Jefferson Ave. Friday Night Live bringing healing, community connection to East Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In a neighborhood still healing from tragedy, East Buffalo residents are coming together to rebuild community bonds through a summer tradition that showcases local businesses and brings neighbors face-to-face. The third annual "Jefferson Avenue Friday Night Live" event series is creating space for connection, resources and celebration every Friday night through August.

The weekly gathering along Jefferson Avenue between East Utica and Glenwood offers entertainment, resources, food and fellowship in an area that continues to recover from the 2022 Tops mass shooting that changed Buffalo forever.

"A lot of us grew up in this area and we remember how it was a big thriving area. So we'd like to come back and gather. It's a good time," said Marnetta Malcolm, Buffalo Fun Fest Foundation President.

Malcolm, who is also the event's organizer, said these events serve a deeper purpose beyond entertainment. They're about strengthening community ties and supporting local entrepreneurs.

"It's also full of resources. So we want people to come here and get what they need, get the information, resources engaged, and that's how we grow some of these small businesses too. There's a lot of small businesses out here," Malcolm said.

East Buffalo resident Cora Stewart appreciates the positive atmosphere the event creates.

"With so much confusion in this world. It's nice to see that. It's still really nice things going on in this world," Stewart said.

The event provides exposure for vendors who do not have standalone storefronts, including Unique Boutique, which showcases specialty clothing.

"Our community is in a healing process after some years of things happening, so it's a good opportunity to get back out. We had COVID. We have some other incidents happening, so now it's great to get the community back out and all the different vendors. It's just a beautiful thing," said Jeffrey Moore, Unique Boutique CEO.

Food vendors are also a major draw, including Dettes Soul Food, which brings comfort food to the gathering.

"Community is important and more community we have, especially what's going on in this world. We're showing that no matter what's going on, we could still come together and enjoy each other and laugh and listen to music and eat. That's what really what we came here for," said Kianta Jones, Dettes Soul Food Ambassador.

For fans of the walking taco, All Around Treats and Street Eats is a popular stop at the event.

"To get the community together to support one another, serve each other, and have a good time. The community has been through so much in the past. It just feels good to see everybody getting along in unity and harmony," said Maria, All Around Treats and Street Eats owner.

Jefferson Avenue Friday Night Live continues every Friday through the end of August from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.