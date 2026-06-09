BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The FIFA World Cup kicks off Thursday at 3 p.m. and Buffalo is gearing up for the FIFA World Cup with more than a dozen watch parties scheduled across the city.

One of the featured locations is Duende at Silo City, where organizers are preparing a large-scale viewing experience.

WATCH: 'It's a global sport': Buffalo Gears Up for FIFA World Cup with watch parties

'It's a global sport': Buffalo Gears Up for FIFA World Cup with watch parties

"The oldest screen in Western New York is right there, so the game will be 120 feet wide by 80 feet tall," said Rick Smith, founder and owner of Silo City.

Smith added that the events will include free soccer clinics, cultural events, and culinary pop-ups throughout the tournament.

"It’s really the only truly global sport, and that’s what we want to celebrate. That’s why we call Silo City 'Ujamaa wa Watu,' which means 'land for the people' in Swahili," Smith said.

At Canalside, Buffalo Waterfront officials are also preparing for a large turnout.

"We have a site-wide event happening Friday night. The site opens at 5 p.m. We’re going to have live music, a DJ, a live band, and just a general party atmosphere, food, drinks. We’re expecting a good turnout," said Michelle Cicatello, marketing manager for Buffalo Waterfront.

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At the West Side Bazaar, organizers are taking a more international approach, tailoring food and drink offerings to match competing nations.

"Our first game we are going to be programming for is Thursday, June 18th, at 6 p.m. It is going to be Canada vs. Qatar, and we are going to have poutine, Moosehead beer, Clearly Canadian seltzer," said Mike Moretti, event manager at West Side Bazaar.

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Moretti added that the goal is to highlight local and international businesses.

"We are an international hub, so we are hoping to capitalize on that and showcase a lot of specialty items from all of our international businesses and our bars," Moretti said.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced bars and restaurants will be able to stay open later than normal throughout the event.

They will be able to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. from June 11 through July 20. The change impacts all counties in the region except Erie County, where bars and restaurants already have permission to serve until 4 a.m.

Officials said the next six weeks are expected to be especially busy at popular soccer-viewing spots like Hofbräuhaus, The Banshee, and Mes Que.

