'It's a field of opportunities': YWCA Opens New Sports Field, Expanding Opportunities for Buffalo Kids

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cost, transportation and a lack of accessible facilities can create barriers to organized sports. The YWCA of Western New York is hoping to change that with a new playing field at its Schoolhouse Commons campus on Grant Street.

The field officially opened Wednesday, giving children in the community a new space to participate in sports and recreational activities.

Students at the opening said they are already looking forward to using the field.

“I want to play soccer and gymnastics,” one student said.

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YWCA of Western New York CEO Michelle Sawyers said the field is intended to be more than just a place for children to play.

“We feel it is important to bring this resource to the community so children can build community, engage in new sports and have an opportunity for the community to see we are investing because this is our home,” Sawyers said.

The field will accommodate sports including soccer, flag football, field hockey and lacrosse. Organizers also say it will provide opportunities for children of all abilities.

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Sawyers said children who participate in the YWCA’s after-school programs now have more opportunities to participate in sports and recreation.

“The children who participate in our after-school programming have a field of possibilities where they can engage in sports and recreational activities,” Sawyers said.

Students at the event also named soccer and football among the sports they are most excited to play.

Jessica Copeland, with the YWCA Board of Directors, said the new field gives children an opportunity to spend more time outdoors while developing their athletic skills.

“It is important because there aren’t as many green spaces for kids to just learn and develop in their sports and engage in activities and just get out of buildings and get that energy out,” Copeland said.

WATCH: 'It's a field of opportunities': YWCA Opens New Sports Field, Expanding Opportunities for Buffalo Kids

YWCA Opens New Sports Field, Expanding Opportunities for Buffalo Kids

The YWCA is also placing a particular focus on increasing girl's participation in sports.

Sawyers said sports can provide girls with opportunities to develop leadership skills and confidence.

“We want to see girls experience the leadership and empowerment that any other demographic has the opportunity to do through sports, so we are amplifying that message for young girls,” Sawyers said.

Programming at the field will also focus on teamwork, leadership, conflict resolution and self-discipline.

The YWCA said it hopes the new space will help more children find a sport, build relationships and become part of a community.

