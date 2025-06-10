'It's a dream come true': New edition of the African American Heritage Guide to Buffalo unveiled

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new edition of the African American Heritage Guide to Buffalo officially launched on Tuesday, shining a powerful spotlight on the city’s Black history, culture, and community.

Community members gathered at the historic Michigan Street Baptist Church to celebrate the unveiling of the updated guide, which highlights historic sites, Black-owned businesses, cultural landmarks, and more across Buffalo.

The event was filled with joy, pride, power, and resilience, as attendees reflected on the importance of honoring the past while celebrating the present.

Sandy White, editor of the guide, emphasized its deeper meaning. She highlighted how the guide is all about shining a light on Buffalo’s Black community, honoring those who helped shape the city’s civil rights legacy and celebrating the vibrant culture that exists today.

White, a Buffalo native, said the project was a natural fit for her.

“I didn’t have a problem finding content,” White said. “If you really look, it’s everywhere. The creators and contributors in this community are so talented, and they are threaded throughout the entire guide.”

The guide also highlights the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor, where the launch event took place, a historically significant area central to Buffalo’s Black history.

Patrick Kaler, President and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara, called the guide timely and meaningful.

“We’ve brought the community together to celebrate, especially as we lead up to the 50th anniversary of Buffalo’s Juneteenth,” Kaler said.

For residents like Aitina Fareed-Cooke, the guide is more than a resource; it’s a reflection of the city’s soul.

“There’s so much rich history in our community,” Fareed-Cooke said. “This guide captures it and puts it in one space for everyone to see. It’s a beautiful testament to what we’ve had for generations.”

The African American Heritage Guide to Buffalo is now available in print and digital formats. To access the digital version, click here.