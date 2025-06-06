'It's a brand new experience': Magical butterfly experience lands at Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

Looking for something magical to do this summer? Step into a tropical paradise at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens and experience the wonder of live butterflies all around you.

The botanical gardens recently opened the new Live Butterfly Experience, and it's already creating unforgettable memories for visitors of all ages.

Inside the tropical greenhouse, nearly 400 butterflies of all shapes and sizes glide freely among exotic plants and flowers. For many, including first-time visitor Rachel Stanton, the experience was both magical and educational.

wkbw

“I didn’t know on top of them they are fluffy!” Rachel said.

She has been recently studying butterflies in school and she was thrilled to connect her classroom lessons with real life.

Magical butterfly experience lands at Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

“First, they start as an egg, then they become caterpillars,” she explained. “Then they eat and eat and eat, and when they’re ready, they become a cocoon!”

Shaunna Mooney, Director of Marketing and Events for the Botanical Gardens, said the exhibit is unlike anything else in the region.

“This is the first time we’ve ever done this,” Mooney said. “It’s a brand-new experience, and there’s nothing else like it in Buffalo. You’d have to travel far to see something like this, so it’s really amazing to bring it to our community.”

wkbw

For locals like Terry and Ken Grajek, it was a day to remember, made even more special with a wardrobe change.

“I first came in with a regular shirt and didn’t attract any butterflies,” Ken said. “So I went to the gift shop, bought this butterfly shirt, came back in and three butterflies landed on me right away!”

wkbw

The exhibit gives visitors the rare chance to witness butterfly releases, observe cocoons up close, and even have butterflies land on their hands and shoulders.

August Carey, another visitor, believes the exhibit is a much-needed escape for Buffalo.

“With all the snow we get here in Buffalo, it’s just really nice to have nature experiences like this in the area,” Carey said.

Whether it's for education, relaxation, or just a bit of wonder, the Live Butterfly Experience is already creating lasting impressions.

wkbw

The Butterfly Experience at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens will be available through August 3rd.