'It's a big heartbreak': Kaisertown business owners raise concerns over window smashing

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Over the past week, more than six businesses in Buffalo's Kaisertown neighborhood have had their windows smashed, and their owners are now asking for help.

"Someone called me and said, 'I hate to tell you this, but somebody threw a rock and broke your window, so I rushed over here and found that there was a hole. It just feels like you've been invaded,'" said Elizabeth Von Hahn, owner of the Kaisertown Crafts and Gifts store.

WKBW Kaisertown business owners speak out against window smashing over the past week

Von Hahn had been preparing to celebrate the holidays with her family when the rock through the storefront window stopped them.

"It's a sad situation, especially this time of year when you think people should be nice to each other because it's Christmas, but it seems that it's the one time of the year when people are worse than ever," said Von Hahn.

It is a similar scene down the street at Cynthia Lawson's Insurance Company, and someone throws not one but two rocks through her windows.

"It angers you. You put a lot of work and heartache into your business and try to make it nice for the community to keep it presentable," said Lawson.

Buffalo Police are now asking for the public's help identifying a man captured on surveillance video in connection with the crimes.

Buffalo Police detectives are seeking the community’s help to identify the subject in this picture in connection with several broken storefront windows along Clinton St. between the 1800/1900 blocks over the past week.



Detectives believe the subject lives in the neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/82hUEHVtyw — Buffalo Police Department (@BuffaloNYPolice) December 23, 2024

Councilman Bryan Bollman of the Lovejoy District says he will do his best to reduce the cost of repairing and replacing the broken windows.

"I'm looking at all different avenues to see if there are any ways we can help the victims of these crimes. It is just so unfortunate," said Councilman Bollman.

If you know anything about the Kaisertown window smashings, you can call the Buffalo Police Tip Line at 716-847-2255.