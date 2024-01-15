‘It’s $20 an hour!’: Group from Buffalo’s East Side determined to travel and shovel snow at Highmark Stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While South Buffalo natives cleared their driveways, just a few blocks away, a group of three determined guys did everything they could to plan a trip to Orchard Park and help dig out Highmark Stadium.

Shane Sinnott and Robert Deptula are from the East side, but did everything they could from taking busses to hailing a Lyft to get down to the stadium.

WKBW Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park was covered in snow all day Sunday.

They all had the same thing on their mind.

“It’s $20 an hour. Who wouldn’t go shovel for that?” Robert said.

“$20 an hour, that’s what I’m determined for… So be it, I will stay out here all night,” Shane said.

WKBW Shane Sinnott said his reasoning to go shovel came down to two different types of Bills... the Buffalo Bills and his utility bills.

Neither Shane, Robert nor their third counterpart had never met each other until the bus ride to South Buffalo.

Every one of them had the same idea, that this was one of the best job opportunities that they have ever heard of, and they couldn’t just pass it up.

“We met on the bus, and we could all tell we were on the same mission and so we formed a team,” Shane said.

WKBW Robert Deptula was practicing his shoveling techniques at the bus stop before he was able to get to the stadium.

The guys left their homes around 1 p.m. and were only able to make it to South Buffalo by 4 p.m… but that wasn’t going to stop them.

After not finding a single bus to get to Orchard Park, the group tells me they were able to call a Lyft driver to get them to Highmark.

“We are getting a Lyft to the stadium... on the app, me and my buddies down here,” Robert said.

Hopefully they were able to make it the stadium and help clear the several inches of snow before Monday’s 4:30 p.m. Bills game.