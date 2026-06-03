BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For many East Side residents, finding fresh and affordable produce is not always easy. A new farmers market coming to Martin Luther King Jr. Park hopes to change that by bringing local food, health resources, and community programming directly to the neighborhood.

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Residents like Ishtiaq Ahmed say the market is a welcome addition to the community. Ahmed, who has lived on Buffalo's East Side for a decade, said access to fresh fruits and vegetables has been limited in the area.

"It will be so good because a lot of things are not available, so it will be handy for all the people living in this area to have fresh fruits and veggies for them," Ahmed said.

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The market is being organized by Rooted in Love in partnership with Councilwoman Zeneta Everhart, Intersect Buffalo, Buffalo Community Fridge, and the Buffalo Bills Foundation.

Tesha Parker, founder and executive director of Rooted in Love, said the market represents more than just a place to buy food.

"It is bringing life into what has been such a dark time over here," Parker said.

Parker said the market will feature local produce, artisans, small businesses, and community programming. The goal is to improve access to fresh, healthy food while supporting local entrepreneurs and neighborhood economic development.

WATCH: 'It will bring prosperity': New farmers market aims to improve food access on Buffalo's East Side

'It will bring prosperity': New farmers market aims to improve food access on Buffalo's East Side

"You are going back to community roots, we are going back to collaborative economics, and it is the most crucial thing when you have such an inequity in the city when you have so many people that are low income or just living paycheck to paycheck," Parker said.

Parker said the partnerships behind the market are helping make history on Buffalo's East Side.

"Not only are we making history with the first farmers market on the East Side, but it is going to be a huge effort where we are not only selling items to the community, but we are pouring back into the community with wellness services where people can come and do a free activity every week," Parker said.

In addition to fresh food and local vendors, attendees will have access to free health screenings and educational resources through the University at Buffalo's Health on Wheels team.

Ahmed said the market could make a significant difference for residents who face transportation barriers.

"It is great prosperity for all the people living in this area, and a lot of people cannot get around because they don't have cars. People living close to Martin Luther King Park will be so grateful," Ahmed said.

The market will be held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning June 6 and continuing through Sept. 26.

