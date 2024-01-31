'It will be breathtaking' Restaurants across WNY prepare for solar eclipse in April

BUFFALO, NY — The total solar eclipse is less than two months away, and restaurants around Western New York are preparing.

The Roycroft Inn in East Aurora has only a few reservations and rooms available for April 8th, meaning visitors are on the way.

"This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime event; this isn't going to happen again to have an eclipse go through Buffalo for 120 years," said Dan Garvey, the Inn Manager.

Garvey says this solar event will be something people have discussed for decades.

"It's going to be a lot more than just a t-shirt. This will be a part of our history here in East Aurora," said Garvey.

Another restaurant in Williamsville, the Glen Park Tavern, is loading up on solar glasses, Milky Ways, and coloring pages for families to come to the restaurant.

"I'm hoping it's a big family event, and it's time for the children to learn about what an eclipse is and a little bit about our solar system," said Ellie Grenauer, owner of the tavern.

The restaurant will also have specialty drinks like Bloody Hot Moon and Solar Eclipse in a Glass.

Grenauer says she is beyond excited to see the eclipse and be a part of history as it happens.

"It's an act of God, it will be breathtaking," said Grenauer.

