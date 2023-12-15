'It was a community collective trauma' Mental health tool kits distributed across Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY — On Friday, the Mental Health Advocates of WNY and other organizations made 300 mental health tool kits for the community.

The toolkits came with resources to inform community members about the nearest mental health agency. After the Christmas Blizzard last year, organizers say this is vital to healing the community.

"What we realized is after the blizzard last year, when we really watched people die, it was a community collective trauma. We realized that we needed to pull together and do something different," said Melinda DuBois, Executive Director of Mental Health Advocates.

The kits will be spread across Buffalo in community centers, clinics, and neighborhoods so that help is easily accessible.

"In one of the kits, there's a huge resource guide, with dozens upon dozens of resources laid out, where you can go, who you can call, what neighborhood they are in, and if they do tele-counseling. It's so great because although it can be overwhelming at times, everything is in one place with these kits," said Christina Pearl, Director of Communications for Horizon Health Services.

This initiative is part of the 'We are Hope' campaign by the Mental Health Advocates to create conversations about the community's mental health and ways we can all come together to support those struggling.

"We want to talk about how important mental health is and how it's okay not to be okay, and it's okay to feel sadness, grief, and loneliness. And there are so many resources in this community that you can reach out to get help," said Dubois.

