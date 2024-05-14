'It still seems very surreal': Community members write letters to the Jefferson 10

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tuesday marked two years since the racially motivated mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

Many are still dealing with the trauma from May 14, 2022, that's why there's been a focus on mental health services on Buffalo's East Side.

On Tuesday, workshops and free counseling services were set up along Jefferson Avenue. People were able to write letters to the victims during an afternoon workshop in the Frank Merriweather Library. It was organized by Dewitt Lee III, of St Brian Clothiers.

7 News' Michael Schwartz was there for the moving experience and brings us the voices behind some of the notes.