'It needs to be addressed': Uncertainty and fear impacting Latino-owned restaurants in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fear and uncertainty surrounding immigration enforcement are being felt in the Latino community, and business owners say the effects are beginning to show, especially for restaurants that rely on daily foot traffic.

On Buffalo's West Side, La Casa de Sabores sits, a restaurant serving authentic Dominican cuisine. From freshly prepared buffet dishes to traditional favorites like ribs, roast pork and fried chicken, the restaurant has become a staple to many in the community.

General Manager Carlos Cabrera said La Casa de Sabores has been serving customers for nearly seven years. Originally from the Dominican Republic, Cabrera said opening the restaurant in Buffalo was a natural decision

"As a Dominican, I noticed the culture wasn't really here," Cabrera said. "I wanted to bring my culture to Buffalo, so I decided to open a Dominican restaurant."

But like many small businesses, Cabrera said La Casa de Sabores has faced challenges, especially in recent months. Ongoing immigration enforcement efforts throughout the country have left many people fearful, making them more hesitant to leave their homes.

Cabrera said that fear has translated into fewer customers coming through his doors and that before, he would get about 40 to 50 customers a day. He said they now see anywhere from 25 to 30 customers a day.

He believes the decline is tied to anxiety within the Latino community, particularly for Hispanic-owned businesses.

"There's fear," Cabrera said. "People are scared of going out, especially knowing there are ICE raids happening."

Despite the drop in numbers, Cabrera said he's grateful for those who continue to show support. Regular customers said the food and authenticity keep them coming back.

"The beans and rice are phenomenal," Keandre Wodard, a customer, said. "It's the only place I go to for this type of food."

Beyond business, Cabrera said he wants to emphasize the strength and unity of the Latino community during difficult times.

"For me, the Latino community is united and strong," Cabrera said. "We are people who help one another."

As uncertainty continues, Cabrera hopes his restaurant can be a place of comfort, culture and connection for the community he proudly serves.