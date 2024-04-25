'It means so much': Buffalo Urban League and AT&T giveaway 100 laptops

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Thursday, the Buffalo Urban League and AT&T gave away 100 laptops to local organizations that serve youth on the West Side of Buffalo.

"This is not only for the student's advancement but sometimes it serves as the connectivity for the whole household," said Thomas Beauford Jr, CEO of Buffalo Urban League.

According to a report from the NY State of Health nearly 20 percent of households in Buffalo do not have access to the internet.

The hope is the collaboration will help unlock opportunities for younger generations and help overcome the digital divide.

"Whether it's programming, whether it's doing things for school, whether it's helping their parents, they get to do it at home," said David Rivera, Buffalo Common Councilman for the Niagara District.

16-year-old Kameron Bilura says receiving a laptop is life-changing.

"It means so much. It's gonna be like the world off my shoulders," said Bilura.

AT&T also announced $5 billion to giveaway nationwide to close the digital divide.