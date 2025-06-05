From foster to forever: Friends and family celebrate as former Buffalo Jills' family expands

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Friends, family and former Buffalo Jills cheerleaders all packed together in a courtroom on Thursday to celebrate the adoption of Zy and Niko O’Connor.

WKBW Zy (left) and Niko (right) celebrated the special day while sitting on their parents' laps.

Lisa O’Connor, a former member of the Buffalo Jills, and her husband Patrick were surrounded by loved ones at Erie County Family Court as they officially adopted their foster sons.

WKBW

“That was unbelievable, so emotional having all these people that we know and love,” Lisa said. “It means everything, it’s been three years in the making. A lot of ups and downs, and we are so excited to have these two officially part of our family.”

Zy and Niko first entered the O'Connors' house in 2022 as babies. Now, Zy is 4 years old, and Niko is 3 years old, but from that first day, Lisa and Patrick’s biological kids, 10-year-old Owen and 9-year-old Gianna, told me these two boys were always the perfect fit.

“Zy just decided to instantly bond with my mom," He said. "We just knew they were the perfect children to adopt. Really emotional, we get to see these cutie pies grow up.”

WKBW

The Grand Island family is now two sizes bigger, all thanks to Lisa and Patrick’s decision to open their home to foster children.

“I woke up one day, and I just kept seeing ads that foster parents were needed, and I felt they were speaking to me,” Lisa said.

“I am so happy, we wouldn’t have had this kind of experience if [my parents] didn’t go to foster families,” Owen said.

If you, too, would like to become a foster parent, you can do so by reaching out to your county's Social/Children’s Services Department.

Rainie's Foster Closet in North Tonawanda and WNY Foster Closet in Erie County offer free clothing and other items to families who are placed with children.