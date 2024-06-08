'It keeps me busy' Buffalo PAL students fundraise at Braymiller Market

BUFFALO, NY — On Friday, the Braymiller Market had Buffalo Police Athletic League (PAL) students greeting and checking out customers to raise funds for their Camp Champs Round Up Campaign. Buffalo PAL aims to raise $40,000 to provide students with free programming during the summer.

"When kids are out of school, they tend to lose some of the knowledge that they gained during the school year. Our camps and clinics provide an opportunity for them to have some educational programming and some physical programming. They get to have a good time with their friends and we keep them in a safe environment," said Nekia Kemp, Executive Director of PAL.

Until June 30th, Braymiller Market is encouraging customers to round up their grocery totals to support PAL's fundraising efforts.

Last year, the downtown market faced financial difficulties, but with help from the city and Ciminelli, they received $1 million to offset COVID-related losses.

"It gave us a lifeline because of the setbacks we had early on and we got a long way to go but, we still need everyone's support," said Stuart Green, owner of Braymiller Market.

Green and his staff want to help an organization just like others helped them.

"PAL is a great program for kids when it's the summertime and they need to be occupied," said Green.

The PAL students had a great time participating as 'celebrity helpers' on Friday, with one student, Tyanna Kemp, sharing that PAL programming keeps her busy and engaged during the summer,

"I've been junior cashiering, like asking them how their day was or would they like to take a bag or would they like to donate for camp, tell them their total and stuff like that," said Tyanna Kemp.

Kemp tells 7 News the PAL programming gives the kids something to look forward to.

"It keeps me busy so I won't be sitting around all day watching TV," said Kemp.

You can learn more about PAL here.