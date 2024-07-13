'It just brings people together. It's universal': Sweet friendship blossoms between two Buffalo gardeners

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Humboldt Parkway is known for a plethora of accessories: there is the Kensington Expressway, the Buffalo Museum of Science and for the last 15 years Samantha's Garden.

It was created by Buffalo native Walter Myles.

"I've been doing gardening since I was 7 or 8 years old. I used to follow my grandmother around when I was a child. From that, I started doing my neighbors garden and vegetables and peaches," Samantha's Garden owner, Walter Myles said.

From then on, Myles told me his green thumb has helped every garden he has touched flourish.

He created this garden originally to honor his family, having had numerous relatives serve in the military.

The name of the garden is to honor his late niece, Samantha who was killed in 2012.

"I met more good people in my life in my garden than any place. Everybody got a good sense of humor and flowers is the answer. I don't think there's anything in this world that would do people the way flowers do, other than sports because it's universal," Myles explained.

It has also opened up many new friendships, including one with 7-year-old Felicity.

Felicity said, "I like growing flowers because I just like seeing them grow over days, and I also learned about picking flowers and how fish like to eat them."

"She's a gifted gardener in my book. Kids like this, we got to pay attention to and encourage them to stay with it. That's her first love," Myles added.

The two have shared a bond that is three years strong, sharing their love for growing and admiring flowers, so much so it has motivated felicity to enter contests, where she can showcase her love for flowers in a unique way.

Felicity explained, "I made it out of the little flower tags that I found on the ground that I made into a picture."

However, Samantha's Garden is more than just a beautiful sight to see.

"This is the history of what made me grow up. I'm like a chitlin bucket; everybody has poured something into me," Myles said.

If you look closely, you will find people who have contributed to the black community and war heroes, from all different backgrounds both near and far like, Rosa Parks, John Lewis, John McCain, Mohammed Ali, Kat Massey and so forth.

Felicity shared, "It's important to him and it's pretty to him too."

"With this garden, it just brings people together. It's universal," Myles added.

It is an expected bond that reminding people the true meaning of friendship.

If you would like to see Walter Myles' Samantha's Garden and others in person, you have the opportunity to do so at the East Side Garden Walk on Saturday & Sunday, July 20 & 21, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. rain or shine.

The tour is self-guided and is free. No ticket is required.