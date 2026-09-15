'It helps with the flow': New roundabout opens as Abbott Road reconstruction continues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A major reconstruction project along Abbott Road is moving forward, with a new roundabout at one of the area's busiest intersections now open.

The roundabout at Abbott Road, Potters Road, Red Jacket Parkway and Warren Spahn Way is now open, giving drivers a new way to navigate the intersection.

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For residents who have lived in South Buffalo for years, the change is already getting positive reviews.

Sean Kenn, who has lived in South Buffalo most of his life, said the roundabout is an improvement the area needed.

"With Potters, Abbott Road, Red Jacket, it has always been very difficult to drive," Kenn said. "With the roundabout, it makes it so much easier if people drive around it properly."

Kenn also said improvements to the neighborhood are a positive thing.

"An improvement in the neighborhood is always a good thing," he said.

But not everyone is without concerns.

Sues Perez, who works at the Dog Ears Bookstore and Cafe on Abbott Road, said the roundabout was needed but that she has safety concerns, particularly for pedestrians.

"I do have some safety concerns with not having a light where cars will come to a complete stop," Perez said. "They are kind of whipping around the circle and then speeding by this business."

Perez said she worries about the number of people walking through the area, including students and people heading to nearby businesses, a hospital and a park.

City officials have said the roundabout is intended to improve traffic flow and make the busy intersection safer and more efficient for drivers.

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Chrissy Quinn said she believes the roundabout can help keep traffic moving, but drivers need to remain alert.

"The roundabout, I think, keeps traffic going smoother, so you don't have to stop, except for when people do not pay attention," Quinn said.

The Abbott Road reconstruction project extends beyond the new roundabout.

The project includes upgrades to waterlines and drainage infrastructure, as well as new curbs, sidewalks and other roadway improvements.

As construction continues, Perez is urging both drivers and pedestrians to take extra care.

"If you are a walker out there, just be careful of cars, and if you are driving a motor vehicle, please be cautious of pedestrians in the neighborhood," Perez said. "Our safety matters."

WATCH: 'It helps with the flow': New roundabout opens as Abbott Road reconstruction continues

'It helps with the flow': New roundabout opens as Abbott Road reconstruction continues

With school back in session, Perez said she hopes everyone in the community will pay closer attention while traveling through the area.

The roundabout is now open, but the larger Abbott Road reconstruction project is still underway.

7 News reached out to the City of Buffalo for an update on when the project is expected to be completed but has not yet heard back.

