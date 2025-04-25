'It helped me better my life': Buffalo H.E.A.T program helping teens thrive, one success story at a time

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For 16-year-old Kyler Monterro, the transformation has been life-changing.

Just two years ago, the West Seneca East High School sophomore was struggling and uncertain about the future, but after joining Buffalo H.E.A.T, a year-round mentoring program focused on youth development and violence prevention, everything changed.

"It helped improve my attitude. It helped me get through a lot of things. It helped me better my life and distance myself from people that are not looking towards the same occupation as me," Monterro said.

With encouragement from his mother, Monterro joined the H.E.A.T program, which stands for "Health, Empowerment, Attitude and Teamwork."

Now a standout football player, Monterro is focused on being a role model both on and off the field. He has even launched a nonprofit, the Kyler Monterro Fearless and Courageous Award. It awards scholarships to students who show commitment to their teams, families and communities.

"They got to be willing to commit to their team, their family and their friends. Just give everything their all and work for it," he explained.

Monterro's journey is just one of the success stories coming out of the mentoring program.

Another program participant, Eliza Mapps, credits the support of program coordinator Carlanda Meadors for helping her get on the right path.

"Last year, I was doing really bad stuff. Ms. Carlanda went to every single last court date. She was talking to judges, to lawyers, trying to make sure I was okay. Trying to make sure that I was okay, trying to make sure that I was on the right path. I'm going to make sure that I stay out of trouble. I'm going to stop hanging around the people I was hanging around with. I did exactly that because they gave me the motivation to do so," Mapps said.

Now, she is focused on staying out of trouble and surrounding herself with better influences. Mapps said she found the motivation to change through the program's constant encouragement.

Zhaire Wilson, another participant, said he joined H.E.A.T. in search of a job but found more than just employment.

"I did need a job and I did want to come to a place where I can learn to change and be a better person," Wilson said.

One of the driving forces behind the program is Meadors, who emphasizes the importance of giving young people a voice.

"The opportunity to get out of their comfort zone. Being able to give the youth the opportunity to have a voice. We take pride in our youth being the future so we want to give them every opportunity to share how they think, how they feel, and how to make better changes for themselves," Meadors said.

Tyreil Pettigrew, who is now a peer mentor in the program, said H.E.A.T. helped him find purpose through positive role models.

"I feel like everything is ordained by God because I just kept praying. I started turning to people like Ms. Carlanda, which I'm real happy about because I don't know where I would be right now," Pettigrew shared.

The H.E.A.T. program runs throughout the academic year and offers job opportunities to eligible participants.