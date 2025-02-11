'It happens so often': Residents in Elmwood Village report surge in package thefts

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Residents of Buffalo are experiencing a surge in package thefts, with incidents reported on Richmond Avenue and throughout Elmwood Village.

Chrissy Cassata Stayoch, Johanna Dominguez, and Christina Perez are among those who have had packages stolen from their porches, highlighting a growing issue in the area. Despite having security measures such as cameras and alarms, Christina Perez witnessed a thief stealing a package from her porch within minutes of its delivery.

"You lose faith in humanity," said Chrissy, expressing her frustration over the thefts.

"It happens so often at this point that it's no longer surprising," said Johanna, reflecting on the frequency of these incidents.

Christina Perez described her experience, saying, "I got a notification that it was delivered to the house and I looked at the camera and I saw the delivery driver place the package on the porch, and then within less than 4 minutes, about 3 minutes and 20 seconds, a person arrives and steals the package, puts it in a bag, and just walks off with it."

Ring camera footage shows porch pirate stealing packages along Richmond Avenue

To combat the issue, residents are advised to have packages delivered to less visible locations, use delivery boxes, and increase security measures to deter thieves.

As package thefts continue to rise, residents like Christina Perez are urging their neighbors to remain vigilant and look out for each other. "I think people should be a little more aware and keep an eye out," said Perez.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.