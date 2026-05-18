'It gives them a place to relax': Buffalo barber offers free haircuts and mental health support for officers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the third year in a row, local barber Kenneth Allen is using his craft to give back to the people who serve the community every day.

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, Allen, a barber at Signature Cutz Barbershop, hosted a free haircut event for officers and staff of the Buffalo Police Department aimed at promoting wellness, conversation, and support surrounding mental health.

“I started it generally to give back to the people who serve our community, and wanted to use some of my skills to do that,” Allen said.

WATCH: Buffalo barber offers free haircuts and mental health support for officers

Buffalo barber offers free haircuts and mental health support for officers

The event focused on creating a welcoming environment where officers could relax and take a break from the pressures they face daily while also encouraging open conversations about mental health.

“It is for the relaxation of the barbershop atmosphere, being able to come somewhere, let your hair down, get some things off your chest, and leave feeling good and better about yourself,” Allen said.

Allen also emphasized the importance of continuing to find creative ways to support mental wellness.

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“We have to continue being innovative in regards to mental health, being that mental health is so invasive and so personal,” he said.

Lieutenant Darren McDuffie said events like this are important for officers dealing with the emotional demands of the job.

“When officers walk through the door and they sit down and get a haircut, I get the chance to pull them aside and speak to them as a supervisor and then give them mental health packets. It makes me feel really good,” McDuffie said.

Organizers say the annual event continues to grow each year and serves as a reminder that mental health support can begin with simple conversations and community connections.