BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new cultural nickname is giving Buffalo's Lower West Side a fresh way to celebrate its Puerto Rican and Latino identity.

Buffalo Latino Village has introduced "Loweisa," a Spanish-inspired nickname created by writer, publisher and community activist Alberto O. Cappas. The name is intended to recognize the neighborhood's history, culture and longstanding contributions to Buffalo.

Cappas said the nickname is meant to strengthen the community's identity while honoring the area's Latino heritage.

"I am trying to develop a sense of village and bring life back to this community," Cappas said. "I came up with the idea of calling the Lower West Side Loweisa just to give it that Latino presence and energy."

WATCH: 'It gives a sense of village': 'Loweisa' honors Buffalo's Latino community

'It gives a sense of village': 'Loweisa' honors Buffalo's Latino community

The name centers around Niagara Street, often referred to as the San Juan District, which has long served as the cultural, social, and economic hub of Buffalo's Puerto Rican and Latino community.

Reaction from local business owners has been largely positive.

Raul Hernandez, owner of Niagara Street Cafe, said he believes the nickname reflects the pride and spirit of the neighborhood.

"We look after each other," Hernandez said. "You never see a Puerto Rican hungry because someone else will help them."

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Mary Luz Vasquez, owner of Botanica El Indio, said the name may take time for people to embrace, but she supports the message behind it.

"Here on the West Side, everyone is welcome," Vasquez said. "I think there should be much more unity, not just in Buffalo but beyond Buffalo as well. I hope Hispanics everywhere come together so we can have the recognition we deserve as citizens and so people know that our voices matter."

Cappas emphasized that the nickname is not meant to replace existing names such as the Lower West Side, the Niagara District or the San Juan District.

Instead, he said, Loweisa adds another layer of cultural identity to a neighborhood that has long been the heart of Buffalo's Puerto Rican and Latino community.

