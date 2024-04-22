‘It gives a lot more reassurance’: Tesla opens service station and gallery in South Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tesla cut the ribbon on a brand-new car gallery and service station in South Buffalo -- filling in a much-needed service gap in WNY just a few days after company-wide layoffs.

“We have 20 bays at this location, so we have capacity to service this region,” one Tesla employee said during the public presentation.

Much of Tesla’s service to customer cars is done by a traveling technician that visits people at home or work.

However, prior to Monday’s announcement, the closest brick and mortar service location for more serious repairs was a lengthy to drive to either Rochester or the Toronto area.

“Today is that day, Earth Day 2024, we now have a service center and gallery,” John P. Weiksnar said.

John is the regional organizer of the Tesla Owners New York State nonprofit and shared his excitement with 7 News. He’s not the only one excited either.

Several Tesla owners attended the grand opening because they feel this service station is a game changer.

WKBW The service station had already been open for a few weeks prior to Monday's grand opening.

“I think it gives a lot more reassurance that there’s going to be good support for my car,” Wei-An Yu from Buffalo said.

“If I ever need anything else, I can come here,” Melody Burow from the Town of Niagara said.

“Super easy, you can bring your car for servicing, interestingly, I have a service call on May 2,” Sachin Bhargava from Amherst said.

The location is also a gallery, which is a show room of cars that customers can view and test drive, but customers cannot buy a vehicle at this location.

WKBW This new Tesla location is located at 1216 South Park Ave.

“Tesla does not have dealerships. This is a gallery. It’s an educational location where you can take demonstration drives,” John said.

All purchases must be done online, where customers can either pay to have a car shipped to their house or pick it up at the delivery center in Verona, which is just East of Syracuse.

This announcement expanding Tesla’s WNY footprint comes exactly one week after 14% of its local workforce was laid off, including people at this very gallery and service station.

When 7 News reporter Derek Heid asked about those layoffs, he was told company policy does not allow any Tesla employee to speak on camera, and the company does not employ public relations specialists that can release a statement.

Employees told him that he could speak to John.

“I don’t comment on Tesla, I don’t work for them,” John said.

The new location, which is located directly across the street from the Gigafactory, is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday.