‘It fit perfectly’: St. Brian Clothiers dresses first responders and veterans in men’s dresswear for free

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Plenty of suits, dress shirts, and shoes found a new home with first responders and veterans in need for free, thanks to the generosity of St. Brian Clothiers.

Walter Davis was looking to dress his best for a new job, but until Sunday, he didn’t have the proper formal attire he needed.

“I actually came down looking for a suit for an interview, but this one just caught me,” Walter said. “Went over to the rack, picked it out, no alternations needed, it fit perfectly, the shirt, everything.”

WKBW Dewitt Lee helped Walter Davis find his favorite dresswear, this blue suit and red tie combination.

This 6-year Navy veteran went looking for his right fit, and while searching, he found Dewitt Lee and St. Brian Clothiers hosting a suit giveaway exactly for veterans and first responders like himself.

“We wanted to create a special space for them to know ‘we appreciate you’,” Dewitt said.

“A lot of people, when they come home [from military service], aren’t who they were when they left. They are not the same,” Walter said. “It just feels good to have somebody acknowledge that for you.”

“It’s important for us to help men resurrect themselves,” Dewitt said.

This Easter season, Dewitt hopes to have customers like Walter and Donald McNair dressed in their Sunday best.

“Men won’t go to a church service without proper attire, that’s just a cultural thing," Dewitt said.

“I go to church,” Donald said. “Every time I go to church, I like to look good.”

WKBW Dewitt Lee (left) helped Donald McNair (right) find a suit that he could feel confident wearing to his Easter church service.

Dressed in a new suit, now Donald is ready to head to church.

“I got me a pair of shoes, I’m going to church like I always do, dressed nicely,” Donald said.

And Walter's new outfit has him confident and ready for that upcoming job interview.

“I may sleep in it, it’s nice man,” Walter said.