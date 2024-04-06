'It feels so great to have our block work together': Eclipse block party on Allen benefits local dogs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With two days to go, neighbors in Allentown are partying for the eclipse.

Buffalo Barkery hosted the Allen Street Eclipse Block Party between Main and Delaware.

Guests could check out stores like Backroom Vintage and Pine Apple Co., for some deals and free eclipse glasses with any purchase.

"It feels so great to have our block work together for such a great cause," said Maggie Lamparelli, Co-Owner of Buffalo Barkery.

The event was created to highlight Allentown, while helping Fix-a-Bull, a business that spays and neuters bully breed dogs.

"When those dogs are in homes, if those families need help with anything in the future, Fix-A-Bull is there to help," said Lamparelli.

So the goal is to raise awareness and money for Fix-A-Bull, the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter and Queen City Pitties.