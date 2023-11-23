'It feels so good to giveback': Adopt a Family campaign is back, bringing holiday cheer

BUFFALO, NY — Community Services for Every1 has begun the annual Adopt-A-Family campaign for the 2023 holiday season, with a record number of families applying for assistance.

"Last year, we had 70 families, this year we have 93," said Mindy Cervoni, CEO of Community Services for Every1.

The organization needs Western New Yorkers help in giving 93 families gifts for the holidays.

As of now 40 families need to be adopted and the process is as easy as going to the organizations website and selecting a family.

For Cervoni the reward of helping others is priceless

"Its really wonderful we are so fortunate. Each year we have these agencies reaching out to us saying when is the adopting family starting. It feels so good to giveback. It's just a special thing and the family is extremely grateful." said Cervoni.

You can help and find wishlistshere.

