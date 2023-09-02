'It feels good to be appreciated:' Teachers receive free suits to start the school year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Saint Brian Clothiers sent teachers home with a free suit to start the school year.

The men's clothing not-for-profit hosted its first annual "Back To School, Dress the Teachers" campaign — giving suits and other business clothes to local teachers and school administrators.

"The community is doing such a great job taking care of the students," Dewitt Lee, founder of St. Brian Clothiers, said. "Who is taking care of the teachers? Those who provide the support need some support."

The event was hosted at the Frank E. Merriweather, Jr. Branch Library, where teachers were personally-styled.

Thomas Rivers, a professor at Erie Community College, was grateful for the event.

"It feels good to be appreciated," Rivers said. "People have their kids to worry about this time of year, and everybody has a lot of stuff going on."

Rivers works two jobs requiring two different types of wardrobes. With the rising cost of clothes, Rivers said he is relieved to have some of this financial burden off of his back.

"To have somebody come and fit my need for that second wardrobe — it means a whole lot."

St. Brian Clothiers offered suits, belts, shoes and ties.

"It's very important for the students to look at their teachers and look at them as a leader," Lee said.

This wardrobe serves as a confidence-booster for the teachers.

"I'll feel more comfortable just being in front of the students," Rivers said. "You'd be surprised what something like a nice suit will do for a guy."

Lee urged teachers to reach out to St. Brian Clothiers if they know a student who is in need of clothing.

"We want to be able to not only provide for the teachers, but also give the teachers a resource and an outlet when they see a child in need — that we can dress them as well."

For more information about St. Brian Clothiers, click here.

