'It brings joy to them': Buffalo woman spreading holiday cheer for 30+ years with themed Christmas trees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For more than 30 years, Buffalo resident Karita Brown has turned her home into a festive wonderland, bringing holiday cheer to her Buffalo neighborhood.

Known for her elaborate Christmas decorations, Brown’s passion for spreading joy has even inspired some of her neighbors to join in on the magic!

She said her tradition began in her teenage years, decorating her mother’s home.

Now, she decorates her own house with a dazzling showcase of holiday spirit.

“I maxed out this year, okay!” Brown joked.

Inside her home, her neighbors can find 31 uniquely themed Christmas trees. Previous years have only had 16 or less.

Each tree has detailed decorations.

Themes range from feathers and candy to snowmen, and Brown’s love of “bling” shines through in her designs, including top hats on one tree.

“It just comes to me. I’ll be out shopping, see something, and it clicks. That’s where the bling theme came from," Brown added.

Brown’s Christmas decorating starts in October.

She spends New Year’s Day shopping for post-holiday sales to prepare for the following year.

“Lights just soothe people. For my joy and for others, I can sit and watch trees, just like people can watch water," she added.

Margaret Shepherd has been Brown’s neighbor of 23 years and looks forward to her displays each year.

“She told me this year she had 31 trees. Unbelievable! Knowing Rita, it’s not a problem,” Shepherd said.

Brown’s enthusiasm has inspired her neighbors to step up their holiday decorating.

WKBW

“She’ll say, ‘Lily, what are you going to do?’” Shepherd said. “I’ve started to add more, but I’ll never, ever catch up to Rita.”

For many, the holidays can be a difficult time, but Brown’s efforts ensure her neighborhood shines bright, offering a bit of joy to everyone who passes by.

"You'd be surprised at how lights just soothe people. It brings joy to them. For my joy and for others, I can sit and watch trees. Just like people can watch water, I can watch trees and lights blinking," Brown said.