BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo food and event space has new ownership and big plans for growth, including Buffalo Bills watch parties, a late-night kitchen and a holiday pop-up market.

International House, located at 617 Main Street, is now under the ownership of Simmone Brown, who received the business as a wedding gift.

"There's so much opportunity and potential to regrow the downtown area," Brown said.

The space's existing food vendors and bar remain in place, including Abyssinia Ethiopian Cuisine, Thai Pattaya Street Food, Filipino Panoy Boi and Soe's Kitchen. Brown is leasing the property from Sinatra Real Estate.

WATCH: International House Buffalo's new ownership plans Buffalo Bills watch parties, late-night kitchen

International House Buffalo's new ownership plans Buffalo Bills watch parties, late-night kitchen

Brown is also adding a new vendor - Evelina's Kitchen, known for Caribbean soul food. Vendor Evetta Applewhite said she will be focusing on soups, salads and sandwiches in her new venture, which she said allows her to help energize the downtown area.

"Downtown needs to be revived a bit, so being in this specific location, I believe allows the opportunity because there are already so many great food vendors in here," Applewhite said.

Brown is also planning small renovations, including encasing a private event space in glass, and she's going all-in on Buffalo Bills watch parties.

"We're just excited to be able to host. We have plenty of space at the bar," Brown said. "Plenty of seating."

The move comes as several small businesses have recently closed, including others on Main Street. Brown said her family's history with downtown Buffalo is part of what drives her investment in the area.

"My parents grew up when Buffalo and the downtown area were booming," Brown said. She said they recall the old Main Place Mall and the bustling days of shopping along the street at Christmas.

"We want to be able to open up some of these spaces and provide some of the same experiences my parents and grandparents grew up knowing and loving about this area," Brown explained.

And International House is hoping to bring a little of that holiday spirit back to Main Street this year. They will be running a holiday pop-up market at next door's Market Arcade, starting October 1.

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