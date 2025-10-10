'Carry forward that lesson': Interfaith leaders unite in Buffalo to promote peace amid global tensions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Leaders from diverse faith communities gathered at Temple Beth Zion in Buffalo to celebrate Sukkot and foster understanding between different religious groups during a time of global uncertainty.

The "Interfaith Friends in the Sukkah" event brought together members of Jewish, Christian, Islamic and Sikh communities for fellowship and service. Participants packed hygiene kits for Dignity Grows, a local organization that addresses poverty and promotes health, before sharing food and participating in an interfaith panel discussion.

The gathering took place during Sukkot, the Jewish fall festival also known as the "Feast of Booths," which celebrates nature and the harvest. The timing proved especially meaningful as ceasefire discussions continue overseas.

"The theme tonight, very connected with Sukkot is welcoming guests. There is a tradition of welcoming guests into our homes on Sukkot. We call them 'Ushpizin'— they're our sacred visitors," said Rabbi Brent Gutmann, senior rabbi at Temple Beth Zion.

Gutmann expressed hope about recent developments in international conflicts.

"I am grateful that in this moment it appears as though there will be an end to this war," Gutmann said.

Pastor Jonathan Staples of First Shiloh Baptist Church emphasized the importance of building lasting relationships across faith lines.

"Understanding that a Sukkah is a communal place, understanding that even though a Sukkah is meant to be temporary, a Sukkah that's built on relationship and built on trust is something that can be permanent and it's something that's certainly lacking in our community and in our world," Staples said.

Dr. Mustafa Gokcek, a volunteer with the Peace Islands Institute, stressed the need for mutual support between faith communities facing discrimination.

"I need to stand with my Jewish friends when they face anti-Semitism, just like they stand with us when we face Islamophobia. Because I believe hatred has no color, has no religion, has no ethnicity or nationality. Hatred is one, and so as communities trying to build peace, we need to be one," Gokcek said.

Manjit Leo Singh, representing the Sikh faith, highlighted the transformative potential of interfaith dialogue.

"My big hope is that when you have these sorts of exchanges, you hopefully get a new perspective either on your own religion and how to approach these issues or you give someone else that spark to go forward and carry forward that lesson into the world," Singh said.

The discussion featured the following people:

● Rev. Todd Leach, Westminster Presbyterian Church

● Rev. Jonathan Staples, First Shiloh Baptist Church

● Bishop Michael Badger, Bethesda World Harvest International Church

● Dr. Mustafa Gokcek, Peace Islands Institute

● Rev. Michael Bell, Durham Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church

● Rabbi Brent P Gutmann, Temple Beth Zion

