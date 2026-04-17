'Inspires them to dream big': Sabres alum host pep rallies for kids to build excitement for playoff push

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The excitement around the Buffalo Sabres playoff push is spreading across Western New York, with former players showing local kids what playoff fever is all about.

I attended a couple of pep rallies tonight designed with the youngest Sabres fans in mind. A partnership with KeyBank is allowing the Sabres and Sabretooth to make stops across Western New York as part of their Hockey Assist Program.

"Today is really about showing the partnership with the community. I think it's going to be very obvious the excitement in the building on Sunday, but I think what we're trying to do today is show that that excitement's building up all through the weekend," Sean Moskal said.

I stopped by two locations on Thursday. The first was at the Resource Council of WNY. Gameday items were distributed, followed by a mini pep rally and a chance to play hockey with former Sabres from the 2011 playoff team.

"I think it inspires them to dream big, to stay encouraged to do extracurricular activities, finding out a sport that they might be interested in now that they weren't interested in before," Robin Barker said.

The kids were ecstatic, especially since many of them play hockey themselves.

"I always like, I like ice skating and like I want to try to do something different," Arizona said.

"I've been watching the game since I was 3, Terry said.

"My mom took me two times to the game in person," Cameron added.

The next stop was GiGi's Playhouse, where kids and families got the chance to reconnect with Sabres alumni Derek Roy and Pat Kaleta.

"It was great. I mean there's there's a lot of excitement in the community, certainly Gigi's is an organization we've spent a lot of time with over the years. They're big Sabres fans," Rich Jureller said.

"Super psyched to have them back here in town with us today. Well, Pat's (Kaleta) a Buffalo resident, so we see him a lot, but they're excited too, and they're a big part of our history and our tradition, so to have them join us today for this stuff is really a lot of fun, makes it even more special," Jureller said.

It was a full-circle moment for Kaleta, who played on the 2011 playoff team.

"I take pride in giving back to the community just because I know I was fortunate enough to, to accomplish what I wanted to, in my dreams in life, so I feel like it's, it's my job and it's on me to do the same thing for the kids that I saw today and visited today," Kaleta said.