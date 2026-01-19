'In honor of Dr. King': Volunteers take part in MLK Day of Service event despite winter storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than a dozen volunteers showed up to help sort men's clothing at the King Urban Life Center in Buffalo on Monday, despite the community-wide Martin Luther King Jr. Day of service being canceled due to winter weather.

DeWitt Lee's organization, St. Brian Clothiers, had originally scheduled 25 people to help sort through stacks of men's clothing for those in need, which was originally canceled due to the storm. Then, Lee's friend Nate Boyd put out a call for help on Facebook.

"We wanted to make sure that in honor of Doctor King, we fulfilled our mission, our dream, and that's to make sure that these resources that were entrusted to us get to the people who need it the most," Lee said.

WATCH: Volunteers take part in MLK Day of Service event despite winter storm

Volunteers continued arriving throughout the day despite the weather conditions.

"I like helping people. It's just something I like doing," said one volunteer.

Another volunteer explained his motivation for showing up despite the storm.

"The people that don't have and can't afford are giving them the opportunity to have something and feel wanted and feel loved," they said.

"It's a peaceful Monday, and it's Martin Luther King Day, so why not just give back?" said another 15-year-old volunteer.

Boyd said the response exceeded expectations, with people from the neighborhood, family and friends continuing to arrive to help with the clothing drive.

"We've been pulling in people from the neighborhood, family, friends," Boyd said. "We got more people coming in. We're still planning on getting the job done."

St. Brian Clothiers continues to accept donations of men's clothing for those in need in the Buffalo community.

