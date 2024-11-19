'I'm very thankful': Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman surprises kids with puffer coats

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You probably remember when Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman went viral after his first-ever press conference in April all because of his yellow puffer jacket.

While Coleman's first winter in Buffalo hasn't arrived yet, he's making sure some of his younger fans are ready in style.

On Monday, he gifted more than 80 kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Buffalo with puffer coats and more sports goodies at Highmark Stadium.

"It gets very, very cold in the winter, especially when that lake doesn't freeze," said Coleman. "So, a nice warm jacket is much needed."

The little ones also got pizza and a tour of the Bills' stadium. Plus, Billy the Buffalo tagged along.

"Giving back, I think it means a lot," said Coleman. "You're a player that kids beg their parents to bring them to games; Thursday night games, Sunday night games. Let them watch it past their bedtimes to support you so I think it's important to give back to them in a different way."

And to think, this inaugural giveaway started from a viral interview. Now, the beloved rookie is using that moment for the greater good.

"I'm pretty excited because he's the second football player I've seen," said Boys and Girls Club member Zeniyah Johnson-Garcia. "I'm very thankful."