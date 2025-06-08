'I'm so proud': Girls on the Run Buffalo empowers young girls through running

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Over 2,500 people participated in this year’s Girls on the Run 5K, with nearly 1,000 girls from across Western New York running together to boost their self-confidence.

"It was hard because I’ve never run a 5K," said Gloria Pilozzi, a 10-year-old runner.

However, the race was more about personal achievement than just completing the distance.

"I felt really good because it felt good to walk through the finish line knowing that I was all done and that I completed this mission," said Alana Maclin, a 10-year-old runner.

The girls have been practicing with their classmates and schools since April, preparing for this significant moment. As medals clinked in celebration, teachers and coaches joined in the run, supporting their students every step of the way.

"I couldn’t have done it without my running buddy. I’ve not run 3 miles in a very long time, but I killed it with their support, and it was amazing to see how strong they were," said Emily King, a teacber and running buddy.

The program emphasizes more than just physical endurance.

"It's not just about the running. It is about being a strong, confident little girl, which will take them for years to come,"said Meghan Cavanaugh, the Program Director.

As self-esteem is often a challenge for young girls, Girls on the Run aims to bolster emotional development and promote self-confidence.

"These are the critical ages when girls' self-esteem starts to plummet. Girls on the Run is focused on building up our girls in terms of emotional development, being a good teammate, and being a good friend," said Cait Lewuski, a board member of Girls on the Run.

Chelsea Croston, a coach for Girls on the Run, described the experience as the highlight of her school year. "The lessons empower these young women to be problem solvers, to stand up to bullies, and to gain overall confidence," she said.

Celeste Jacobsen, another coach, shared her admiration for the participants. "You can see how proud of themselves they are, and there's no better feeling as a coach," she added.

Girls on the Run offers fun, evidence-based programs designed to inspire participants to recognize their inner strength, increase physical activity, and confidently stand up for themselves and others. Each season culminates in a celebratory 5K, providing participants of all abilities with a tangible sense of accomplishment. Crossing the finish line instills confidence through completion, creating memorable and joyful moments for all involved.

For more information about Girls on the Run, visit gotrbuffalo.org.

