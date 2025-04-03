'I'm proud of myself': 23-year-old dispensary owner is one of the youngest in NYS and the U.S.

DEPEW, NY (WKBW) — Sidney Barrett, at just 23 years old, has emerged as one of the youngest female owners of a cannabis dispensary in New York State, making headlines as she opens the doors to Dream Daze. The dispensary, located on Transit Road, officially opened in late March.

“I’m very proud of myself,” Barrett said, sharing her journey into the cannabis industry.

She also described the challenges she has faced, saying, “It’s been very hard. I did it all myself, you know, even all the applications.”

Barrett applied for her dispensary license at 21— the minimum age allowed— and received approval at 22. Overcoming hurdles in a sector where approximately 80% of dispensaries are operated by men, Barrett is determined to make her mark.

“Cannabis is a male-dominated industry in general, and it's really great seeing more women step in, especially young women like myself,” she said. “It's very, very cool to see.”

Beyond business, Barrett aims to promote the therapeutic benefits of cannabis.

“Instead of anxiety medication or ADHD medication, I've actually been prescribed that stuff, and now I am strictly on cannabis, and that helps me way more,” she explained.

Barrett's journey serves as an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs.

“If people tell you that you can't do it or you're crazy or your ideas are too wild, just know I was told those same things, and here I am today,” she said.

The Office of Cannabis Management acknowledged Barrett's achievement in a statement, saying, “We are always excited to see young entrepreneurs stepping into New York's legal cannabis industry. Supporting a diverse, inclusive, and forward-looking licensee community is central to our mission.”