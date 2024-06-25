'I'm glad it's happening': City of Buffalo to have committee for people living with disabilities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — People living with disabilities will soon have a bigger voice when it comes to city government in the City of Buffalo.

A push to get a disability committee is nearing the finish line.

BJ Stasio has been a disability rights advocate and activist. Now, his voice and voices alike are about to get louder because city leaders are reestablishing the advisory committee for people with disabilities.

"Well, it's been a long time coming. And, you know, good things are slow to happen. I'm just sorry, you know, it took this long. I'm glad it's happening now," Stasio said.

WKBW Stasio is a disability rights advocate and activist.

On Tuesday, Buffalo's Common Council will vote for the immediate passage of this committee. Fillmore District Council member Mitch Nowakowski pushed for this initiative to ensure the needs of people living with disabilities are fully met.

"It is really my belief that people that are living with disabilities are often times overlooked in society and enough is enough and we need to have this community that will be actively engaged but also visible within city hall," Nowakowski said.

The committee was created about 20 years ago, but Nowakowski said the person who helped establish it lost their job when the city was facing a fiscal crisis, so the board never met. Soon that will change.

The board will have 11 members. It will include six people living with a disability, three people who work with agencies that provide services to people living with disabilities and two caregivers.

Mayor Byron Brown will appoint the 11 members once the Council approves the committee.

"What I've realized is that the disability community really needed to be engaged and know that this board exists and that their voice mattered. And we want them to help participate. To make the city more accessible than ever," Nowakowski said.

WKBW

"And this is our opportunity as the disability community to be at the city of Buffalo's table," Stasio said.

Samuel Mattle, executive director of the Center for Self Advocacy, said he would like the committee to focus on improving sidewalks, especially clearing paths at the bus stops.

"My hope is that the board will make Buffalo one of the most accessible cities in the nation, Mattle said, "I think it is important that we get the voice back that we haven't in the past."

And the hope is that this board will give everyone a seat at the table.

"It's time that we move forward with this," Mattle said.

WKBW Mattle is the executive director Center for Self Advocacy

"This is a way for all of us to get our voice," Stasio said.