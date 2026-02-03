'If these walls could talk': Michigan Street Baptist Church reveals treasures from 1800s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Michigan Street Baptist Church in Buffalo is uncovering pieces of history as restoration work continues on the first church built by Black Buffalonians, which played a foundational role in the civil rights movement.

"When I'm sitting here, I'm just reminded and feel the presence of the people that just would have called this church their home," said Lillie Wiley-Upshaw, chair of the Buffalo Niagara Freedom Station Coalition, the nonprofit organization that owns and cares for the historic church.

Built in 1849, the church has remained largely structurally unchanged, preserving its historical significance for future generations.

"Having this church, this space in which very little of it has structurally changed from the time it was built to 1849, having these stories, this documented voice from the past, it is an amazing legacy and treasure for the world. Not just for Buffalo but for the world," Wiley-Upshaw said.

The restoration process has revealed artifacts and original features. Workers discovered a Bible from 1845, and much of the church's original construction remains intact.

"The floor that we're standing on is the original floor that was put in. And these pillars here are the original pillars," Wiley-Upshaw said as she offered 7 News a tour of the building.

"If you notice these wood beams here that are exposed, the dark wood, those are all the original beams that were also put in here when this church was completed."

The foundation also tells the story of the building's age and the construction methods of the era.

"That's the original rubble foundation right there," Wiley-Upshaw said.

Among the discoveries are multiple sets of chairs from different time periods and a white pew with gold accents that was part of the church's decor in 1889.

The next phase of restoration includes building an annex next to the church around the remnants of an old fireplace, which will be completely exposed for visitors to see and learn about.

"The design of the building will be set back a little bit and the fireplace will be completely exposed and people will be able to see it and learn more about it," Wiley-Upshaw said.

Despite its simple construction, the church's significance lies in its history and the important work that took place within its walls, Wiley-Upshaw said.

"We don't have high cathedral ceilings. We don't have gold-plated anything. The construction is very simple. It's a kind of just a square box, right? But what we often say is that if these walls could talk, the stories that they would share, because what is significant about this church is the work that happened within these walls," Wiley-Upshaw said.

The Michigan Street Baptist Church is open for visits during Black History Month.

