'I wouldn’t have had the opportunity': Women business owners remember John LaFalce's legacy

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — John LaFalce, a former U.S. Congressman who played a pivotal role in shaping federal policy and supporting women entrepreneurs, passed away at the age of 85. LaFalce served as a Democrat on Capitol Hill from 1975 until 2003, representing what was then New York's 36th Congressional District, which included Niagara Falls, parts of Buffalo, and western suburbs of Rochester.

LaFalce is perhaps best remembered for his instrumental role in orchestrating the federal government’s response to the Love Canal environmental disaster. His commitment to public service went beyond environmental issues; he was a strong advocate for women business owners, significantly impacting their opportunities for success.

Lisa Coppola, a former president of the National Association of Women Business Owners' Buffalo chapter and an attorney, credited LaFalce with making a tremendous impact on women entrepreneurs both locally and nationally.

"He worked across the aisle," said Coppola, noting that many of his initiatives received bipartisan support. "The president who signed that bill into law was none other than Ronald Reagan, a Republican, and it was a time when there was bipartisan cooperation and collaboration, which serves the interests of constituents and the country as a whole."

Friends and colleagues, including former Erie County Democratic Chairman Len Lenihan, echoed LaFalce's dedication to his constituents.

"He was the same John LaFalce in office as he was out of office; same beliefs, driven always to serve the public's interest and do the right thing," Lenihan remarked.

His legacy is particularly significant for women in business. Attorney Patty Mancabelli, who operates her law firm called Her Corporate Counsel, noted that LaFalce’s authorship of the Women's Business Ownership Act created essential resources for women entrepreneurs.

"If not for John LaFalce, I wouldn’t have had the opportunity where I just got my feet wet as a business owner," Mancabelli said. "I know how to practice law; I’ve done that for a long time, but owning a business is different, and that’s where I started."

Mancabelli believes that LaFalce’s work has opened doors for future generations of women business owners. "The next generation has doors open for it. They just need to have the opportunity to walk through," she added.