'I wish I had this as a kid': Shea's Musical Theatre intensive program brings out students creativity

BUFFALO, NY — Over two weeks, Shea's Summer Musical Theatre intensive camp immerses students in dance, acting, writing and vocal classes.

WKBW Shea's summer musical theatre intensive underway

"They move between six workshops. They're in the writer's room, they're learning choreography for the original music, they're learning the music, they're doing some ensemble building. They are taking acting classes all throughout the day using all three of the theaters," said Victoria Perez-Maggiolo, Vice President of Arts Engagement for Shea's.

Alex Garcia, the director of the intensive program says seeing the kids become more comfortable on stage and gain confidence is so important.

"I've noticed that after the first couple of days, they get really comfortable with each other and to be a little sillier, which really is a lot of what theater's gonna need and watching them grow after this first week has really just been a treasure," said Garcia.

The two-week program makes students work together to design their own 10-minute musical.

10 year old Aubrie Davis says being apart of the program has given her more confidence to be herself.

"The most important thing is just to just to let yourself go," said Davis.

More Shea's Summer Camps below:

The Actor's Edge

Monday, July 22-Friday, August 2 (10 days)

9am-4pm

Shea’s Smith Theatre

Showcase at Shea’s Smith Theatre

Tuition: $450 (Financial assistance available)

Ages 13-17 (rising 9th grade-12th grade).

Comedy On Cue

Monday, August 5-Friday, August 9 (5 days)

9am-4pm

Shea’s Smith Theatre

Showcase at Shea’s Smith Theatre

Tuition: $250.00 (Financial assistance available)

Ages 9-12.

Join the Shea’s comedy writer’s room as we take a deep dive into screenwriting, improvisation, and sitcom structure to create pilot episodes before a live studio audience. Actors and writers will create a full studio audience experience complete with theme songs, and commercials all packed with punch lines on CUE!

