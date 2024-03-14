'I will forever be changed by this experience': Colorectal cancer cases rising in adults under 50 across US

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, raising awareness about the importance of cancer screenings. The United States is seeing a concerning trend up of cases, specifically in adults under the age of 50. According to the University of California - Davis, colorectal cancer is now the leading cause of cancer death in males under 50 and #2 for women in the same age group.

7 News is a voice for everyone and we handed the mic over to Buffalo Resident, Michael Garvey who shared his experience of battling colon cancer. Garvey was diagnosed was stage 3 colon cancer in 2022 at the age of 44.

WKBW Michael Garvey, Buffalo Resident and Stage 3 Colon Cancer Survivor

"I was living an everyday normal life and then I had lunch with an uncle who said that this is maybe something that’s in the family," Garvey said. "I didn't have any symptoms".

Garvey learned at a lunch with an uncle that his grandfather was diagnosed with colon cancer in his 50s. After learning this information, he decided to schedule a colonoscopy just as a precaution.

"I don't really fret about being sick. If I get sick, I'll get better," Garvey said. "This time, there was something that was nagging me. There was something telling me that I really needed to get this information and even getting the diagnosis that I got, I was still relieved".

Michael's story is one that is becoming more and more common amongst younger adults in the United States. According to the American Cancer Society, 11% of colorectal cancer patients were under the age of 55 in 1995. In 2019, that number rose nearly double the amount to 20%. This trend is also being seen here in Western New York at Roswell Park.

wkbw

The average age of my patient is not in their 70s and 80s anymore. You know, I see numerous and numerous of patients in their 30s, 40s and young 50s. Dr. Anthony Dakwar, Roswell Park Surgical Oncology

Dr. Dakwar explains that scientifically, there is no explanation as to why this increase is happening. However, one reason for the increase in his perspective is that more people are becoming aware of the disease.

"Our education [of colorectal cancer] to our population has definitely increased," Dr. Dakwar said. "So there is some type of confounding factor of us looking for it now, more so. So maybe that’s some of the reason of why we’re finding it."

The increased knowledge of the disease and the growing trend of younger colorectal cancer patients led the US Preventative Service Task Force to lower the recommended age of screenings from 50 to 45 in 2021.

If an individual has a family history of colorectal cancer or an increased risk however, screenings should be conducted at an earlier age. Dr. Dakwar relayed a few things to keep in mind when noticing symptoms of colorectal cancer.

"If you notice any change in your appetite, your bowel habits, any blood in your stool, do not hesitate to reach out to your primary care doctor to get the process started of getting screened," Dr. Dakwar said.

Garvey did not hesitate when he found out about the family history of colorectal cancer. That decision to get checked in his eyes was a life changing decision for the better. Now, two years after his diagnosis, Garvey is cancer free as of his latest check up.

"I will forever be changed by this experience. I know it sounds cheesy, but it’s absolutely true," Garvey said. "I have a new respect for people that go through cancer treatment. I have a new respect for people that are struggling to make the decision to get checked out for cancer. I have a new respect for the people that treat other people with cancer".

Roswell Park is home to a comprehensive young adult cancer program aimed to help patients in their 20s and 30s. You can learn more about the program and resources for screenings at Roswell Park here.