'I wanted to go to the extreme,' Buffalo Bills fan travels USA in Bills-themed sleeper truck

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo leather, a buffalo hood ornament and a hot tub are just the beginning of the long list of features included in Ronald Brogan's truck — all for the Buffalo Bills.

Originally a Western New Yorker, Brogan began traveling the country visiting "Bills Backer Bars." He decided to take his on-the-road Bills pride to the next level and design a truck dedicated to spreading the love.

"I wanted to go to the extreme. I didn't want an average truck," Brogan said.

The plan for the truck was put on paper in 2020 and eventually, "Mafia on the Move" was born.

The Peterbuilt Model 389 truck features all-things Bills, including a football mirror ceiling, signed memorabilia and buffalo cabinet handles. The truck also has a fireplace, shower, toilet and refrigerator.

Brogan now lives in Las Vegas and has traveled all over the country with his truck, visiting states from California to New Jersey.

"I could go 48 states," Brogan said. "I go coast to coast, being on the road, bringing smiles to people."

Brogan took "Mafia on the Move" to the Bills game on Sunday, with fans taking pictures and waiting in line to take a tour of the inside.

"Bills Mafia — we've been alive," Brogan said. "We're a lively bunch. We're the best fan base."