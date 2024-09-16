'I think there would be a lot more vibrancy': Should the City of Buffalo change its open container law?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Should the City of Buffalo allow people to walk around with an open alcoholic beverage in public? The topic is up for discussion in the Common Council after a resident wrote a letter requesting changes to the city's open container law.

The law prohibits people from walking around the city with an open container although there are exceptions, like during permitted events including the Buffalo Bills Block Parties on Chippewa.

Communities like Lancaster, Angola, Evans and East Aurora allow open containers on their streets.

As a longtime DJ, Manny Crespo is very involved in Buffalo's nightlife and he believes it should be legal for patrons to walk around Buffalo with open containers.

"As long as there are limits and restraints and people conducting themselves with a sense of civility, I say why not?" Crespo said. "I mean it's a big alcohol city, big turn up city, so I figure why not let the people."

Sydnie Perkins agreed with Crespo, she said she loves to hang out in Allentown and thinks restrictions on open containers should be lifted. She also said she has visited other cities that allow open containers.

Buffalo Common Council President Chris Scanlon said lawmakers are currently discussing the open container law.

"It's early on having the conversation, I would be willing to sit down and talk about it for sure," said Scanlon. "You see it in other cities that's for sure. If you travel across the country you see it."

Scanlon said the council will take into account whether a change could help businesses.

"If it can help certain entertainment districts, again, we'd have to look at those numbers," said Scanlon.

Crespo said he believes lifting restrictions would help businesses and encourage people to visit more bars and restaurants in Buffalo.

"I think there would be a lot more vibrancy," he said.