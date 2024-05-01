‘I think it's exciting’: City of Buffalo seeking grant to support Statler redevelopment

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — What are your memories like way back when about the Statler in downtown Buffalo?

“Oh God, I remember going to brunch there when my mother and father stayed there. Their very first night they got married before they left on their honeymoon and you know, seeing my 86-year-old mom light up when she can tell us that story. It's kind of cool,” answered Nick Pistillo.

WKBW Outside the Statler in downtown Buffalo.

Nick Pitillo and his family still cherish fond memories at the Statler Hotel.

“It’s a special place and especially history in the City of Buffalo,” Pitillo remarked.

As the owner of Osteria 166 — his restaurant sits across from both the convention center and the 19-story landmark on Mohawk Street.

“I'd love to see that side look a little better and be a little more curb appeal. We've had, you know, construction dumpsters and heavy equipment for three years and I look forward to that going away but like I said it's in the interest of future development for our neighborhood and we understand it,” described Pitillo.

And that future development is only continuing.

The Mayor's Office of Strategic Planning applied for a $3.5 million grant with the hope to do the following:



Remove an old vault in the lower level of the hotel

Restore parking for guests

Repair and install the sidewalk and curbing around the hotel

“I think it's exciting,” declared Pitillo.

“I’m really thrilled that— that the city is applying for these funds because we need to start seeing something going down here,” commented Mitch Nowakowski, Fillmore District Common Council Member.

The Statler is in Nowakowski Fillmore District. He says this grant allows the City of Buffalo to hold up its end of the bargain when it comes to redeveloping the downtown hotel and event space.

“But it will ultimately, will take care of the public section side of the Statler to then help move the developer forward to start activating that space,” said Nowakowski.

Developer Douglas Jemal took over the Statler in 2020after the previous owner, Mark Croce, died.

In 2018, 7 New I-team reporter Ed Drantch shared that Croce was given 5 million dollars in taxpayer funding to redevelop the space.

The first three floors were renovated. The remaining 16 are still in the works under Douglas Development.

“The Statler is a huge structure that activating it in downtown Buffalo will be a complete game change,” Nowakowski explained.

The total price tag of this rehabilitation project is estimated to be $160 million. There are plans for 213 hotel rooms.

222 residential units and space for retail and offices.

“The ball is rolling in the City of Buffalo,” Nowakowski stated.

“I think the Statler being finished would be, you know, a boom for all of us, frankly,” Pitillo commented.

Nowakowski says before council members decide whether to approve this grant for the Statler there will be a public hearing in about two weeks at City Hall.

