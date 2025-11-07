'I really believe in democracy': Talia Rodriguez brings a new voice as she joins the Buffalo School Board

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new voice from the West Side is making its mark on the Buffalo Public School Board. Talia Rodriguez, recently elected to the board, said she’s ready to take on the district’s challenges and support the community.

“For me, running for school board is definitely an expression of how much I want to serve as a good citizen. I really believe in democracy,” Rodriguez said.

Of Puerto Rican and Italian heritage, Rodriguez carries forward a deep family tradition of civic engagement. Her grandmother marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Rodriguez says she is proud to continue that legacy.

“Eres la primera latina to be on this board, how does that feel?” I asked.

“Yes! It feels like a win for democracy, to have the Latino community be a leader, to energize other communities to get involved, and ultimately to be a bridge for leadership for other communities, especially those from the New American community,” Rodriguez said.

Her election comes at a critical time for Buffalo Public Schools, which faces a projected $78 million deficit for the 2025–2026 school year.

Rodriguez said the financial challenges only strengthen her commitment to serve.

“When we are running, we are running all together,” she said. “So when we have tough issues that come up, I am definitely going to go back and talk to my neighbors and make sure the neighborhood voice is rising to the top when it comes to issues that are going to impact them, their children, and their daily life.”

Rodriguez joins the board at a time when several new faces are bringing fresh perspectives, she said she’s excited to team up with her colleagues and channel that energy into meaningful change.

“It’s understanding what are our data gaps, what are the things that we need to better understand so that we can really have a firm hold on the social realities of our students,” she said.

Rodriguez also emphasizes collaboration with parents and students. She wants to ensure their concerns are heard and that families feel fully represented.

“I am ready to do the wash and the mothering and to do everything that I need to do in between,” Rodriguez said. “And that is a real serious part of my reality, and I am just really excited to be a living example of imperfection but to say that it’s possible for us to extend to these leadership positions and for us to represent our community.”