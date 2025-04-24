'I loved his charisma': WNY honors Pope Francis' legacy during Mass

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dozens of Western New Yorkers gathered at Saint Joseph Cathedral Wednesday evening, to honor the life and legacy of Pope Francis.

They joined thousands around the world mourning the death of the spiritual leader of the Catholic Church.

Earlier in the day, lines stretched beyond the walls of Vatican City as mourners waited to pay their final respects at St. Peter's Basilica. The pope's body was transferred there in a procession and will lie in state for three days, before his funeral on Saturday. Cardinals from around the globe are making their way to Rome for the service.

Locally, clergy led a special Mass in Downtown Buffalo, at St. Joseph Cathedral. Attendees shared heartfelt memories of the late pope and reflected on his impact.

"I'm sorry, it's just very emotional for me. I still can't believe he's gone because we prayed for him for so long and then when he pulled out of it, I thought he was Scott free. I was just shocked," said Lancaster resident Gail Wojtowicz.

Wojtowicz called Francis her favorite pope, admiring his humility and compassion.

"This pope was so humble. He cared about the poor, the refugees, he washed the feet of prisoners. He was just the best," she said.

Karen Laurent, a Buffalo resident and Franciscan associate, echoed that sentiment.

"I loved his charisma, also his humbleness. Just being a simple man trying to do the best he can, opening to all people," Laurent said.

Some who paid their respects were not even Catholic but still felt compelled to honor Francis' legacy.

"I feel like he's a good man. He's done a lot for the world. He mediates wars, he accepted the LGBTQ community into the church. That's a big step forward and I like him," said Charles Russell of Niagara County. "I hope the church doesn't go back on their words."

Vito and Linda Casoni of Cheektowaga said they hope the next pope will keep Francis' values.

"What I respect him for is the position he has taken on certain issues, which I think are very relevant to what's going on in the world today, and the determination to make sure he continues with that message. I hope his successor will do that as well," Vito Casoni said.

Wojtowicz shared the same hope.

"I hope that the next Pope will be like Francis, where he'll be more progressive and again, really stressing for the poor people," she added.