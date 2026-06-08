BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo photographer is once again using his camera to give back to the community in celebration of Juneteenth.

For more than 20 years, Yves-Richard Blanc has documented life across Buffalo from his studio at the Tri-Main Center. This year, he is expanding his efforts by returning his Free Fine Art Juneteenth Portrait Series, offering community members professional portraits at no cost.

The project began last year, when Blanc provided approximately 500 edited portrait files to participants. For 2026, he has set a much larger goal: delivering more than 2,000 edited images to community members.

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Blanc said the portraits are intended to do more than capture a moment. He hopes participants will use the images for professional headshots, family keepsakes and personal milestones, while also celebrating the significance of Juneteenth.

"I wanted people to share what I was doing for them with family members and friends, getting new jobs, elevating themselves and doing fantastic things throughout their lives," Blanc said.

WATCH: 'I love this community': Local photographer offers free Juneteenth portraits

'I love this community': Local photographer offers free Juneteenth portraits

The free portrait sessions will take place on Saturday and Sunday at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Individuals and families will have the opportunity to receive professional portraits that can be used for resumes, job applications, social media profiles and personal collections.

Blanc said the project reflects his deep appreciation for the community he has photographed for decades.

"I am doing this because I am so in love with this community," Blanc said. "I want to help everybody from the North, South, East and West who celebrates Juneteenth."

The Free Fine Art Juneteenth Portrait Series will be held Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Blanc and his team encourage community members to stop by and take part in the celebration.

