'I love doing this': Buffalo church hosts pet food pantry to help animals in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local Buffalo church made its monthly transformation into "Pete's Pet Food Pantry" — a way to lend a "helping paw" to neighborhood furry friends and their owners.

The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd hosts the donation-based pantry on the first Sunday of every month.

"It's very energizing. I love doing this. It's probably my most favorite day of the month," Elaine Richau, a pantry coordinator, said.

The tradition was started by Deacon Pete Dempsey-Sims of the former Episcopal Church of the Ascension.

"She was volunteering in our food pantry for 'people food' and found that people were asking for food for their pets — and thought that we could do a better job of fulfilling that need," Richau said.

Richau told 7 News reporter Hannah Ferrera the pantry gave out over seven tons of pet food in 2023 — with its numbers steadily growing throughout the year.

In January 2023, they helped 88 dogs, 97 cats and 68 people. Fast forward to December 2023, it was 158 dogs, 236 cats and 153 people.

"I'm surprised to see a lot of people out here today," Teresa Fields, who has been coming to the pantry for the past three years, said. "Every time we come it's more and more people."

The pantry works to help alleviate financial strains some pet owners are facing.

"Just because you have trouble feeding your pets doesn't mean you should lose them," Richau said. "If that came to it for me, I don't know what I'd do — and I don't want anybody to lose their pets because they can't afford to feed them."

However, this pantry don't just help to fill dog bowls — it helps to fill hearts as well.

"I think we really like coming because of the staff here," Fields said. "They're just so nice and then we get to mingle with people."

Fields and Richau gave each other a hug when they saw each other at the pantry on Sunday, and Fields even stopped by with a present for her friend.

"We see each other. We tell each other we love each other. It's just a rapport of ... being kind to each other," Fields said.

Donations to Pete's Pet Food Pantry can be made here — make a note that your donation is for the pet pantry.