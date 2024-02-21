‘I just want to help everybody’: Mobile phlebotomy business brings getting blood work to your home

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Instead of sitting and waiting for your blood work from a lab, Candace Lattimore’s business will come over and do your blood work while you sit in your own living room.

Last year, Candace started her own business, Rosia B. Mobile Phlebotomy Services.

WKBW Candace Lattimore's business has gotten busy. She has met as many as 12 patients in one day before

“You don’t have to worry about finding a babysitter, getting off work early, finding a ride if you don’t drive,” Candace said. “I cross all of those off for you.”

The business is named after her grandmother.

“She instilled those [caretaking] values in me,” Candace said.

Candace meets patients at their house and draws their blood from their couch.

WKBW Candace Lattimore's entire visit with Latoya Reid only took about 10-15 minutes to complete.

It all started because she understands how hard it can be to go out and get blood work when you’re busy.

“I’m a single parent, and taking kids out of school, taking time off work, and getting to the labs it’s kind of a hassle,” Candace said.

A routine blood draw will cost you $65, and she told the Buffalo News that she doesn’t currently accept health insurance.

WKBW

Last year, Candace made 342 visits across Western New York, and one of her very first customers, Latoya Reid, couldn’t imagine life without her.

Latoya is a diabetic, who has to get her blood drawn frequently, but as a mother with a full-time job, getting to a lab before they close can be difficult.

“Right now, I start work at 9, but I have to take my sons to school,” Latoya said. “It’s easier when I don’t have to go to Quest in the morning.”

Once Latoya’s blood is drawn, Candace packs it up in front of her and either drops it off at a Quest location or mails it to where her doctor requests.

WKBW

“I just want to help everybody,” Candace said.

Candace takes calls across Erie County, and expects more people to call once they realize how available this service is.